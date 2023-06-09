JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon may be required to provide a new testimony as part of a lawsuit against the bank over dealings with the sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as requested by Epstein’s lawyers, as CNBC reported. JPMorgan’s stock rose 0.3% toward a six-week high in midday trading Friday. The lawyers, who deposed Dimon last month, said the bank has “failed to expeditiously produce documents” from files of key witnesses and has “strategically withheld” documents, according to documents provided in the CNBC report. In late-May, Dimon had testified that he had never heard of Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes until the financier was arrested in 2019, a statement that some have disputed, as the Associated Press has reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

