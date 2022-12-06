The House panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, its chairman said Tuesday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who leads the Jan. 6 committee, said the panel has agreed to take the step, but had not agreed on who would be the subject of the referrals, according to a New York Times report. Four lawyers on the committee have studied whether to issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump and some of his top allies, the Times reports. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story