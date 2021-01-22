Japanese government officials privately believe the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Times of London reported Thursday.
- : Japanese officials privately believe Tokyo Olympics will be canceled: report - January 21, 2021
- Key Words: Climate activist Greta Thunberg chides Sen. Ted Cruz’s preference for a ‘Pittsburgh Accord’ - January 21, 2021
- Key Words: Fauci calls reporting to Biden ‘liberating’ after ‘uncomfortable’ year with Trump - January 21, 2021