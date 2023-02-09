Japan’s Fair Trade Commission on Thursday recommended opening up third-party app stores, a potential blow to Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google. In a market study on mobile operating systems and mobile app distribution, the JFTC suggested changes for the tech giants, including allowing third-party app stores, as well as letting developers offer their own in-app payment payment systems or the ability to use third-party systems.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

