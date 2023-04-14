Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.JP:6460SGAMY is closing in on a deal to buy about $1 billion worth of “Angry Birds,” according to the Wall Street Journal late Friday. The Japanese company, formed in a 2004 merger between Sega Corp. and Sammy Corp., is looking to acquire Finland-based Rovio Entertainment Oyj FI:ROVIOUK:0RUN by as early as next week, if talks do not break down, the Journal reported, citing people close to the matter. Rovio ended the week with a market cap of 592.8 million euro, or $651.8 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

