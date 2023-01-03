Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 283% in trading on Tuesday after the company said in a news release that its experimental therapy successfully helped three patients with sickle cell disease undergoing a bone marrow transplant. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is assessing briquilimab as a way to help more patients improve donor chimerism, with less toxicity. Jasper said the three patients had successful engraftment, no severe events were reported, and two of the three patients reported 100% donor myeloid chimerism at the 60-day mark. Jasper’s stock is down 76.9% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has declined 19.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story