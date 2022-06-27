U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. were rallying about 4% in Monday morning trading after Dutch internet holding company Prosus NV disclosed that it sold its stake in the Chinese e-commerce company for $3.7 billion. “This was a big overhang that investors were avoiding JD on long side, but now that it has been removed, creates an even better LONG set-up into China economic forum in July where we expect Xi to outline greater stimulus to spark economic growth,” wrote Mizuho desk-based analyst Jordan Klein, who is associated with the sales team and not the research unit. JD.com’s U.S.-listed shares have gained 11.0% over the past three months as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has risen 14.6% and as the S&P 500 has declined 14.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
JD.com shares gain as Prosus stock sale removes ‘big overhang’
