JD.com shares surge after earnings, forecast show ‘resilience’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Shares of JD.com Inc. are up more than 11% in Monday trading after the Chinese e-commerce company delivered better-than-expected December-quarter results and issued what Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson called an “encouraging” forecast amid the coronavirus outbreak. “We were expecting a strong Dec. result and were encouraged to learn the resilience of JD’s internal logistics supply was greater than we expected,” Sanderson wrote. “We think this bodes well for the company’s reputation with users and merchant partners.” He wrote that the company’s show of its competitive advantage during the virus scare “will lead to a more positive view on JD’s sustainability vs. Alibaba , Pinduoduo and other competitors.” The shares have added 22% so far this year, as the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has risen 1.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

