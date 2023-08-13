As the extent of shocking devastation and loss of life emerges, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, announced a $100 million donation to Maui wildfire relief efforts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. Steel rejects $7.3 billion bid from Cleveland-Cliffs as it seeks ‘strategic alternatives’ - August 13, 2023
- : Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pledge $100 million for Maui wildfire relief - August 13, 2023
- : Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: The stupidest story of the summer appears over - August 13, 2023