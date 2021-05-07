: Jeff Bezos sold nearly $5 billion in Amazon shares this week

According to filings Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bezos sold nearly 740,000 shares on Monday and Tuesday for about $2.48 billion. The stock sales were prearranged through a 10b5-1 trading plan, according to the filings.
