JELD-WEN’s largest shareholder to sell nearly half its stake, with company buying nearly half of that offering

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. said Monday that its largest shareholder is selling off nearly half its stake in the building products company, equating to about 15% of the shares outstanding, with the company planning to buying back close to half of the shares being sold. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Onex Corp., which disclosed in February that it owned 32.1 million JELD-WEN shares, or 31.9% of the shares outstanding, plans to sell 14.88 million of those shares to the public. Based on Friday’s stock closing price of $29.40, the offering would be valued at about $437.56 million. The price of the offering has not yet been determined. JELD-WEN said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The company said it plans to repurchase about $200 million of the offering. JELD-WEN’s stock has gained 5.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 7.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story