Jennifer Lopez to star in Guess ad campaign

Guess Inc. said Tuesday that actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will be the star of the fashion brand’s spring 2018 jeans ad campaign. Other famous faces featured in past Guess campaigns include supermodel Claudia Schiffer, Anna Nicole Smith and Kate Upton. Guess shares are up 1.5% in Tuesday trading and up more than 49% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 16.1% for 2017 to date.

