Shares of recently debuted Jet.AI Inc. JTAI more than doubled Friday after the aviation-booking platform announced its app on Apple Inc.’s AAPL app store. Shares surged as much as 117% to an intraday high of $8.40 Friday, and were last up 52% in recent activity, following trade halts due to volatility. On Friday, Jet.AI said its CharterGPT AI-powered flight charter booking app was available for iOS devices, and that a version for users of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Android OS will be available “in the coming weeks.” The company said the next iteration of the app, which is due out in September, plans to incorporate fintech service Stripe Inc. for payments. Jet.AIdebuted last Friday after combining with blank-check company Oxbridge Acquisition.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

