JetBlue Airways Corp. on Tuesday announced ambitious emissions reduction targets, including a commitment to reduce jet-fuel emissions by 50% per revenue tonne-kilometer by 2035. That’s the airline’s “most aggressive near-term emissions reduction target to-date,” and one that aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement and JetBlue’s own goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, which the airline said it was 10 years ahead of broader airline industry targets. “To meet this aggressive near-term target, the airline will increase its investments in lower-carbon solutions within its operation​ and will evaluate future sustainability investments with its science-based target in mind,” the airline said. That includes having electric vehicles on tarmacs, turning more and more to sustainable aviation fuel, retiring less fuel efficient jets earlier, and investing in carbon removals and offsets, among other initiatives, the company said. JetBlue did not specify a cost related to these goals. The stock has lost 44% this year, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

