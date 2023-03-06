JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal. “My expectation is that we will get sued by the DOJ this week,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told the Journal. JetBlue is prepared to contest a DOJ lawsuit in court, he said. The airlines argue that merging will increase instead of undermine competition. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story