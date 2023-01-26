JetBlue Airways Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter as it returned to profitability despite the impact of the massive winter storm named Elliott. The airline swung to a profit of $24 million, or 7 cents a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $129 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EPS came to 22 cents, ahead of the 20 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $2.415 billion from $1.834 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $2.406 billion FactSet consensus. “As we kick off 2023, we’re pleased to see the demand environment remain solid into the seasonally trough period of the year,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. JetBlue is now expecting first-quarter revenue to rise 28% to 32% and adjusted loss per share to range from 45 cents to 35 cents. The FactSet consensus is for a loss of just 4 cents. It expects full-year revenue to grow in the high single digits to low double digits and for adjusted EPS of 70 cents to $1.00. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 62 cents. Shares are down 38% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

