JetBlue to waive rebooking, cancellation fees in all flights on COVID-19 concerns

JetBlue Airways Corp. said late Wednesday it will halt change and cancel fees for new flight bookings starting Thursday through March 11 for travel completed by June 1. “The policy is designed to give customers confidence that they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancellations later given evolving coronavirus concerns,” the airline said in a statement. The move will apply to all fares offered by JetBlue, including its cheapest fares, which generally do not allow for any changes or cancellations. Flights booked through JetBlue Vacations will also be allowed changes or cancellations with no fees, the company said. U.S. airlines including United and American Airlines earlier this week suspended cancellation and rebooking fees for flights to South Korea as COVID-19 illness has spread to that country and several others. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

