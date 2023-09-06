The airline-tracking U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS dropped 0.7% on Wednesday, threatening to extend its losing streak to five straight sessions and on track for its lowest close since June 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Shares of Southwest Airlines LUV, the fund’s second-biggest holding, were down 2.7% after the carrier said it booked record revenue for the Labor Day weekend, but noted close-in leisure bookings in August were on the lower end of expectations. Shares of other top holdings, including United Airlines UAL, American Airlines AAL and Delta Air Lines DAL were trading higher on Wednesday. Several airlines have warned of the impact of rising fuel costs. The ETF remains up nearly 10% in the year to date, but has retreated more than 15% from its 52-week high set on July 11, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

