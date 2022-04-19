J&J boosts dividend to lift implied yield to above 2.5%

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is raising its quarterly dividend by 6.6%, to $1.13 a share from $1.06 a share. The new dividend will be payable June 7 to shareholders of record on May 24. Based on Monday’s stock closing price of $177.66, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.54%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. J&J’s stock has gained 3.9% year to date through Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 5.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

