Snack-food maker J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF on Thursday said its board had declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73.5 cents a share, a 5% increase from the previous dividend of 70 cents a share. Shares of the company — known for soft pretzels, as well as Icee and Slush Puppie frozen drinks — were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story