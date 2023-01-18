Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ experimental HIV vaccine is safe but not effective, and the late-stage study will be discontinued as a result of that finding, federal researchers said Wednesday. J&J’s stock was down 1.1% in trading on Wednesday afternoon. The vaccine was being tested in a Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 3,900 men who have sex with men and transgender people in several countries, including the U.S. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases provided funding for the trial. J&J’s stock is up 1.9% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 14.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
