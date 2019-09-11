Hinckley spent decades at a psychiatric hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1981 shooting that injured Reagan and three others.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- John Hinckley, the man who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan, wants a job in the music industry - September 11, 2019
- Market Extra: Trend-following bond traders get fingers burned as Treasury yields surge - September 11, 2019
- A growing share of workers in these industries is failing drug tests — and public safety could be at risk - September 11, 2019