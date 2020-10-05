: John McAfee faces federal charges related to cryptocurrency promotions

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus software company, faces charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice for cryptocurrency promotion. The Justice Department said Monday that McAfee had been indicted on charges of tax evasion. McAfee, who was arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition to the U.S., allegedly failed to file income taxes from 2014 to 2018 on “millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary,” the DOJ said. McAfee was also accused by the SEC of “promoting investments in initial coin offerings to his Twitter followers without disclosing that he was paid to do so” to the tune of more than $23 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

