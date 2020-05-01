Johnson Controls beats profit expectations, but revenue falls short as COVID-19 weighs

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC were indicated up over 2% in premarket trading Friday, after the building performance company reported fiscal second-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue fell more than forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic took a bite. Net income fell to $213 million, or 28 cents a share, from $515 million, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 42 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 37 cents. Sales fell 6% to $5.44 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $5.52 billion. The company said it estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced sales by 6-to-7 percentage points. The company said it was maintaining its quarterly dividend while suspending stock buybacks and withdrawing its full-year guidance. The stock has tumbled over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has lost 9.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

