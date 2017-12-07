Johnson Controls boosts stock buyback program by $1 billion

Johnson Controls International PLC said Thursday it has approved a $1 billion increase to its stock repurchase program. The diversified industrial technologies company said it had $200 million remaining in its previous share buyback program. The announcement comes a day after the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4%. The stock gained 0.8% in morning trade. It has lost 8.9% year to date, while the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF has rallied 18.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story