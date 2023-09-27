Johnson Controls International PLC JCI said late Wednesday a recent cybersecurity incident disrupted operations and could possibly interfere with earnings. In a filing late Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the building infrastructure supplier said it is investigating an undated cybersecurity incident along with outside experts. Johnson Controls said the incident caused disruptions in portions of the company’s internal IT infrastructure and apps, but that “many of the company’s applications are largely unaffected and remain operational.” The incident, however, “has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, disruption to parts of the company’s business operations,” Johnson Controls said. The company added it is still assessing whether the incident will affect its ability to release September-ending quarter results on time in November, or have a material impact on financial results. Johnson Controls shares declined 1.4% after hours, following a 0.7% rise to close the regular session at at $54.54.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

