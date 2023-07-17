Building technology company Johnson Controls International PLC JCI said Monday it has acquired FM:Systems, a digital workplace management and Internet of Things provider for facilities and real estate professionals, for $455 million upfront plus additional milestone payments on reaching certain goals. The Raleigh, N.C.-based FM:Systems’ “powerful, predictive workplace management platform will build on our best-in-class building automation services, OpenBlue, to offer a one-stop solution that helps customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, improve building efficiency and reduce operational costs,” said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, in a statement. FM:Systems has more than 200 employees and 1,200 customers. The deal is not expected to impact Johnson Controls’ 2023 fiscal year financial outlook. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

