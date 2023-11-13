Johnson Controls International Plc. JCI said late Monday that the reporting of its fourth-quarter earnings is delayed because of a previously disclosed cyberattack. “The cybersecurity incident caused disruptions to portions of the company’s systems that support or provide data used in financial reporting,” the conglomerate said. The company said it expects to report fiscal fourth-quarter and year-end results by Dec. 14, with more information on specific timing as it gets closer. Shares of Johnson Controls slipped 1% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day down 0.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

