Johnson & Johnson JNJ has joined companies such as Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY and other entities in suing the federal government over Medicare’s drug-price negotiation program. Merck was first with its suit in June, alleging that the plan is a scheme to allow Medicare to obtain prescription drugs without paying fair market value, a contention the Biden administration has decried. Shares of Johnson & Johnson edged higher in the aftermarket Tuesday after ending the regular trading day flat. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
