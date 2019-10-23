Johnson & Johnson restates earnings over opioid settlement

Johnson & Johnson Inc. said it lowered its September-ending earnings to account for opioid litigation, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Wednesday. The company said it lowered fiscal third-quarter earnings to $1.8 billion, or 66 cents a share, from a previously reported $4.8 billion, or $1.81 a share. For the nine months ended Sept. 29, the company reported earnings of $11.1 billion, or $4.13 a share, down from a previously reported $14.2 billion, or $5.28 a share. Adjusted earnings were not affected by the $4 billion settlement. Johnson & Johnson first reported earnings for the quarter on Oct. 15.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

