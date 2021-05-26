Johnson Matthey shares rise on Plug Power partnership

Shares of Johnson Matthey [s:uk: jmat] rose 1% on Wednesday after the chemicals and sustainable-technologies company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Plug Power . “Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will develop a roadmap to accelerate the joint development of high-performance electrolyser technology with improved durability, increased performance, and greater energy efficiency than systems available today,” said a statement on Johnson Matthey’s website. https://matthey.com/en/news/2021/plug-partner-electrolyser-tech. Plug Power is a leading manufacturer of electrolysers used to manufacture green hydrogen.
