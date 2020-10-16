Neither Big Tech’s internal response nor the law have been strong enough to shield users from harm, says the founder of Common Sense Media.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: IBM earnings: Chief executive’s first big move will be more scrutinized than the numbers - October 16, 2020
- Jonathan Burton’s Life Savings: Jim Steyer: Only a breakup of Facebook and controls on social media can reduce disinformation and lies on the internet - October 16, 2020
- : ‘This is a moment in history when suicide prevention must be prioritized as a serious public-health concern’ - October 16, 2020