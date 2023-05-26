JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM laid off about 500 workers this week, mostly in tech and operations, according to a report Friday. CNBC reported the cuts were spread across all divisions. Globally, the bank employs more than 296,000 workers at last check. In the meantime, JP Morgan Chase has about 13,000 open positions it has yet to fill, according to the report. Late Thursday, JP Morgan Chase laid off about 1,000 former First Republic Bank employees. Shares of the bank’s stock has been steadily climbing all day, and were last up 1.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story