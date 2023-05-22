JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM raised its net interest income guidance on Monday by $3 billion to reflect the bump it will get from its takeover of First Republic Bank. The bank is now expecting its 2023 net interest income to come to $84 billion, up from $81 billion forecast in April. It offered the guidance at an investor day. The stock was slightly higher premarket and has gained 3.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

