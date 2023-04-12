Frontier, a non-profit founded by executives from Stripe Inc., Alphabet Inc. GOOG , Shopify SHOP, Meta Platforms Inc. META and McKinsey, said Wednesday that Autodesk Inc. ADSK , H&M Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Workday Inc. WDAY joined its network. The four companies committed a combined $100 million of “permanent, high-quality carbon removal” offtakes over the next eight years. The latest dollar pledge will bring Frontier’s total advance market commitment to more than $1 billion. Frontier will work with non-profit Watershed to develop permanent carbon removal technologies. Carbon removal purchases include direct air capture, bio-oil sequestration, reforestation and biochar, which is charcoal produced from plant matter and stored in the soil as a means of removing carbon dioxide from the air.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story