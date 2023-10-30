JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock JPM was up 0.8% in premarket trading on Monday as the stock regained its footing. On Friday, the stock fell 3.6% in its largest one-day drop since it fell by 3.8% on March 17. The stock traded at its lowest levels since May 31 on Friday. Bank of America Corp.’s stock BAC rose by 0.7% in premarket trading after it fell 3.6% on Friday in its largest one-day drop since March 17.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story