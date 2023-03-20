JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon is working to raise additional capital for First Republic Bank FRC, The Wall Street Journal reported at midday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, the WSJ said Dimon is leading banks in a fresh campaign to shore up First Republic Bank. Eleven banks last week placed $30 billion in deposits with First Republic, but the bank still reported lower deposits late Thursday. Discussions are underway to find ways to convert the $30 billion in deposits into a capital raise, the report said. First Republic stock was paused for trade after losing 37% of its value after S&P downgraded the company’s debt to B+ over the weekend for the second time in less than a week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

