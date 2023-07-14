JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM stock is up 2.4% in premarket trades Friday after the largest U.S. bank’s second-quarter profit blew past analyst estimates. The bank’s earnings for the three months ended June 30 increased to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 a share, from $8.65 billion, or $2.76 a share in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts had expected JPMorgan Chase to earn $3.97 a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. JPMorgan Chase’s second-quarter revenue rose to $41.31 billion from $30.72 billion. Managed revenue rose to $42.4 billion from $31.6 billion. Analysts were looking for revenue of $38.66 billion. CEO Jamie Dimon said the results were strong amid continued resiliency from U.S. consumers. “Consumer balance sheets remain healthy, and consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly,” Dimon said. “Labor markets have softened somewhat, but job growth remains strong.” Prior to Friday’s moves, JPMorgan Chase stock was up 11% in 2023, compared to a 17.5% increase by the S&P 500 SPX and a 3.8% year-to-date increase by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA . JPMorgan Chase is one of the 30 components of the DJIA. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story