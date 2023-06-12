PMorgan Chase & Co. JPM on Monday said it reached a settlement in the lawsuit, Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Nov. 24 by an Epstein victim, Jane Doe 1, who was seeking damages from the bank for its past dealings with deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The birth name of the plaintiff in the lawsuit has not been released. A spokesperson from JPMorgan Chase told MarketWatch the dollar amount of the settlement is not being disclosed. “The parties in Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. have informed the court that they have reached an agreement in principle to settle the putative class action lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, which is subject to court approval,” according to the statement from JPMorgan. Two other lawsuits that the bank is fighting are still pending. Those include a legal action between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan Chase, as well as JPMorgan Chase’s lawsuit against Jes Staley, former head of the bank’s wealth unit. JPMorgan Chase stock is up 0.2% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

