Acin Ltd., a London-based operator of a risk control data network, on Thursday said it closed $24 million in Series B funding with backing from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. , BNP Paribas , Barclays , and Lloyds Banking Group. Existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital and Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group, also took part. The funding round comes about four years after Acin was founded by its CEO Paul Ford.

