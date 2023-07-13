JPMorgan Chase JPM was downgraded to neutral from buy at Citi ahead of second-quarter earnings for the banking sector. Citi analysts led by Keith Horowitz said JPMorgan’s premium valuation has returned, moving it to the sidelines. It said its top picks are Comerica CMA, KeyCorp KEY, Wells Fargo WFC and Bank of New York Mellon BK, as it maintained a negative catalyst watch on U.S. Bancorp USB and opened negative catalyst watches on Fifth Third FITB and Northern Trust NTRS.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

