Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support. “JP Morgan hates Tesla and me, very much,” Musk said. Tesla and JP Morgan have been embroiled in a suit and countersuit over a bond sale payout that the bank helped arrange a few years ago. In addition, Musk and Dimon have clashed in the past, The Wall Street Journal has reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

