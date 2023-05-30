J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. JPM is reducing its head count by 500 positions while simultaneously looking to fill 13,000 jobs at the bank, a person familiar with the company told MarketWatch on Tuesday. The job reduction that took place across the firm amounts to about 0.002% of JPMorgan Chase’s total head count of nearly 300,000. The bank routinely creates new roles where needed or reduces in other areas, the source said. Reuters initially reported the bank’s 500 job cuts on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

