JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Wednesday he’s less certain than others that the U.S. economy may avoid a recession, according to the New York Times live blog of his appearance at the 2023 DealBook Summit. Dimon said he’s giving lower odds than others of a soft landing, as part of comments on a wide range of topics. He compared the economy to the “weather” with people always making mistakes about what it’s going to do. In terms of other geopolitical flash points, Dimon said a war in Taiwan could trigger a major depression and that the most dangerous risks in the globe right now include nuclear proliferation, another pandemic and climate change. Dimon said TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. is one of the bank’s clients. “If they were truly bad we would not bank them,” Dimon said. JPMorgan Chase’s stock was up by 0.7% on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story