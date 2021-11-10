: Judge denies Apple’s motion to delay App Store changes in Epic antitrust case

Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers late Tuesday tossed Apple Inc.’s motion to stay her court-ordered changes to the App Store, and the company must eventually let developers add links and buttons to external payment options on its digital platform.
