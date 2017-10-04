Judge orders feds to reinstate Obama-era methane restrictions: report

The U.S. Interior Department has been ordered to reinstate Obama-era regulations restricting methane emissions from gas and oil rigs on federal land, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The Interior Department was hoping to delay implementation of the rules until January 2019, claiming they hurt the energy industry. Energy-industry lobbyists backed the delay. But in a ruling Wednesday, a federal judge said the government did not give a “reasoned explanation” into why the rules should be put off, and ordered them reinstated immediately. The regulations, approved in November 2016, require gas and oil companies operating on federal land to prevent leaking, flaring and venting of harmful methane gas. Separately Wednesday, the Trump administration moved to roll back Obama-era clean-energy regulations concerning carbon emissions.

