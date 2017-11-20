Judge rules Trump can’t cut off funding to sanctuary cities: report

President Donald Trump cannot block federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities that shield undocumented immigrants, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled Monday, according to the Associated Press. U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick made permanent a temporary hold against Trump’s executive order, which he called unconstitutional. The president cannot set new conditions on funding already approved by Congress, the judge said.

