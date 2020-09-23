: Judge says Eric Trump must testify in New York probe prior to election

Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family’s business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers’ claims that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.
