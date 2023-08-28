A judge in Washington, D.C., has set March 4 as the trial date for former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 case. In that Department of Justice case, Trump has entered pleas of not guilty in response to a four-count indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story