Judge temporarily blocks multibillion-dollar JEDI contract win for Microsoft following Amazon lawsuit

Amazon.com Inc. has won a temporary restraining order from a federal court Thursday to block Microsoft Corp.’s award of a $10 billion Pentagon cloud-computing contract.
